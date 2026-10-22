Sattamum Needhiyum 2 actor Saravanan: 'In cinema, it is important to never give up'

In fact, Sattamum Needhiyum 2 is a rare occurrence in the Tamil OTT space where many series are left in limbo after a single season. But this courtroom drama has found favour with the streamer and the audience, alike, and has found its second season just a year after the first. “While the first part was high on the sentimental value, we have dialled it down to focus more on the legal drama,” shares Saravanan, who squares off against Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in this season. They play opposing counsels in a case involving a murder, unlikely murderers, and an unforgiving system. The actor says his role as advocate Sundaramoorthy was quite challenging, even more than Paruthiveeran’s Sithappu, which breathed life into his second coming. “Since I started off as a hero, my speed and dialogue delivery are always on a different plane. Here, Sundaramoorthy is a reluctant lawyer, and not the bombastic advocate that heroes often play onscreen. I had to slow things down, be a lot more subtle, and even walk with a lethargic gait. This was such a wonderful opportunity, and it is in search of such characters that I even entered cinema,” says Saravanan, adding that it was interesting how courtroom dramas need to have a lot of dialogue exchanges, and yet, shouldn’t be too much either. “Audience shouldn’t get bored, right? The performance and body language should literally speak louder than the words, and I have worked hard to bring that difference.”