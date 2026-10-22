Bharath's next goes on floors

Actor Bharath is joining hands with director M Guru for his upcoming family entertainer. The film has commenced production with a formal pooja ceremony on Wednesday.
Joining Bharath as leads are Vaishali Raj, Meenakshi Dinesh and Rakshana Induchoodan. The supporting cast comprises Rajesh Madhavan, Munishkanth, Stalin, and Sujitha. Rajesh Madhavan, who was recently see in 'Ala Bolelo' in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, is known for starring in Trance, Mollywood Times and Maranamass.
The makers say that the film, written and directed by M Guru, will have humour, sentiment and family emotions in equal proportion. The production is set to take place in Chennai and Alappuzha for a total of 45 days.
Bharath was last seen in the sequel to his hit 2018 crime thriller Kaalidas, reprising the titular role. The untitled film's technical crew includes cinematographer SR Sathish Kumar, editor Arul E Siddharth, art director Don Bala, and stunt director Dinesh Kasi.
The banners Twin Tower Productions and D Chronicle Productions are backing the upcoming film.