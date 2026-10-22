Hansa Entertainment unveils film slate

The four original films that were announced include three in Tamil and one in Malayalam. In their Tamil slate, Sarjun KM, known for his films like Airaa and Burqa, is directing and co-writing an investigative thriller with Srihari Jagannathan. They are also backing a sports drama, written and directed by Arun Prakash, who made the intriguing crime drama Iru Dhuruvam 2. Rounding out their Tamil originals is the new-age comedy drama helmed by Vikram Shreedharan, known for Birthmark, starring Shabeer Kallarakkal and Mirnaa. In Malayalam, VS Indhu, who made an impressive directorial debut with 19(1) (a), headlined by Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi, is writing and directing a fun-filled entertainer, which is set to explore love, breakups, and female friendships.