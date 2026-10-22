Hansa Entertainment unveils film slate

Production banner Hansa Entertainment, which was launched this April, has unveiled its upcoming slate on the festive occasion of Vijayadasami. The banner is set to come up with feature films and long-form and short-form series as well.
The four original films that were announced include three in Tamil and one in Malayalam. In their Tamil slate, Sarjun KM, known for his films like Airaa and Burqa, is directing and co-writing an investigative thriller with Srihari Jagannathan. They are also backing a sports drama, written and directed by Arun Prakash, who made the intriguing crime drama Iru Dhuruvam 2. Rounding out their Tamil originals is the new-age comedy drama helmed by Vikram Shreedharan, known for Birthmark, starring Shabeer Kallarakkal and Mirnaa. In Malayalam, VS Indhu, who made an impressive directorial debut with 19(1) (a), headlined by Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi, is writing and directing a fun-filled entertainer, which is set to explore love, breakups, and female friendships.
“By developing stories that cut across linguistic and cultural boundaries, we are confident of making a strong difference in this space,” said Sruti Swamy, Director of Hansa Entertainment. Echoing this sentiment, Sujatha Narayanan, CEO of Hansa Entertainment, said, "These film projects are designed to blend compelling rooted narratives with universal commercial appeal. We have reached out to our first-choice actors and stars, and the response has been encouraging. We will proceed further with these productions.”
While two of the four films are set to begin pre-production in December this year, Hansa Entertainment is starting production on its Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu series soon.