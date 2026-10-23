Cory Michael Smith joins Scarlett Johansson's Scapegoat

While the makers are yet to reveal the film's plot, there are some speculations that the story could revolve around a doctor operating on an internet celebrity; some claim that it is a sci-fi romance, and others call it a quintessential drama typical of Aster's filmography. Aster is known for critically acclaimed horror films such as Hereditary and Midsommar, besides the tragicomedy Beau Is Afraid and the satirical thriller Eddington.