Cory Michael Smith joins Scarlett Johansson's Scapegoat

The latest to join the upcoming Scarlett Johansson-Ari Aster thriller Scapegoat is Cory Michael Smith. He also stars alongside Jude Law, Jacob Elordi, Ella Purnell, Samba Schutte, and Caleb Landry Jones.
Aster, who is directing from his script, and Lars Knudsen are producing the film with their Square Peg production banner.
While the makers are yet to reveal the film's plot, there are some speculations that the story could revolve around a doctor operating on an internet celebrity; some claim that it is a sci-fi romance, and others call it a quintessential drama typical of Aster's filmography. Aster is known for critically acclaimed horror films such as Hereditary and Midsommar, besides the tragicomedy Beau Is Afraid and the satirical thriller Eddington.
Smith was praised for his recent performance in the HBO film Mountainhead, along with Steve Carell and Ramy Youssef. He will be seen opposite Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson in The Sun Never Sets. His upcoming film Slayground, directed by Jeremy Saulnier, releases on January 29 next year.