Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley to headline new Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea series

Star Wars-fame Daisy Ridley is reportedly set to lead a reimagining of Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, a series in development at Paramount+ from Legendary Television. The actor will also executive produce the project, which is being written by Akiva Goldsman. The show draws on Irwin Allen's 1961 feature film and the subsequent ABC television series of the same name.
The upcoming series will be directed by Matt Shakman, who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Goldsman and Ridley. Legendary Television is backing the series in association with the Irwin Allen Estate.
The story follows Lee Crane (Ridley), a brilliant ocean scientist who joins a classified government programme after an Arctic expedition claims the life of her twin sister. At its centre is the USS Seaview, a futuristic submarine discovered encased in ice. The vessel bears mysterious symbols and becomes operational only when Crane boards it. As commander, Crane leads the submarine's crew on missions to contain mysterious forces threatening the world. Her journey also takes her towards a hidden history of the oceans and the fabled city of Atlantis.
Ridley rose to prominence as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and reprised the role in its two sequels, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Her other credits include Murder on the Orient Express and Young Woman and the Sea. She will next appear in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol and the romantic comedy The Last Resort, opposite Alden Ehrenreich.