Naslen is Eswaran in Suriya's Scene

The makers of the Suriya-starrer Scene, have unveiled the first look at Naslen from the film. The upcoming film is set to release on November 6, coinciding with the Diwali festival.
A first look poster and a short promotional video from the film reveals Naslen to be playing Eswaran. In the video, DSP Inbaraj (Suriya) descibes Eswaran as a 'faceless, emotionless, inhuman predator'. Eswaran is shown to be a serial killer with a penchant for showcasing his crimes through social media.
Director Jithu Madhavan, who has previously directed Romancham (2023) and Aavesham (2024), is writing and directing Scene. Dravid Selvam, who is known for his work with the YouTube sketch comedy channel Paridhabangal, is writing the Tamil dialogues.
The cast of the film also includes Nazriya Nazim, Anandraj, Lal, and social media influencer Raj Priyan (in his feature film debut).
Jithu's regular collaborator Sushin Shyam is on-board Scene's crew as the composer, which includes director of photography Vineeth Augustian, editor Ajmal Sabu, and production designer Ashwini Kale, and action director Chethan D’Souza.
Scene went on floors in December 2025 and wrapped filming this July. Scene is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their Zhagaram Studios banner. Jaishree Damodaran is onboard as a co-producer. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, while Sony Music have bagged the music rights.
Naslen is marking his debut in Tamil cinema with Scene. The upcoming film is also the Tamil debut of director Jithu, with Nazriya returning to the industry after Thirumanam Enum Nikkah (2014).