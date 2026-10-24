Laya Kokila's Thaytha to hit screens on October 30

Actor-composer Laya Kokila is now adding a new dimension to his cinematic journey by wielding the megaphone for the first time. His debut directorial, titled Thaytha, is all set to hit theatres across Karnataka on October 30.
Mounted under the MS Production banner by Shahid, the film's campaign kicked off with an official trailer release through Siri Music. Former KFCC president Ba Ma Harish graced the event to launch the trailer and extend his warm wishes to the team.
Laya Kokila explained that the project goes beyond typical horror tropes. "It isn't an out-and-out horror film, but a love story at its core, packed with comedy and thriller elements. Producer Shahid penned the story, while I have handled the screenplay, dialogues, music, and direction," said the multi-faceted talent.
Riyan plays the lead opposite Harshika Poonacha, and it also features Laya Kokila's daughter Bhanupriya in a pivotal role. Other members of the cast include Sadhu Kokila, Shobhraj, Shahid, Karisubbu, Pushpaswamy, Roja, Simran, Lavanya, Sahana Gowda, and Laya Kokila.
With cinematography by Anand and Gagan Gowda, the film has editing by Vijay M Kumar.
Lead actor Harshika Poonacha, who attended the trailer launch, spoke about the effort poured into bringing the film to the big screen. "Laya Kokila sir has put in an immense amount of hard work to bring this film to the screen. It is a project that features a large ensemble of artists, and my role has shaped up really well."
For newcomer Riyan, landing the project came through a chance encounter."I met Laya Kokila sir at an event, and he told me to get into acting. True to his word, he cast me as the hero in his directorial debut. I hope everyone extends their support to our film." Producer Shahid, who also makes an appearance in front of the camera, joined the event alongside Bhanupriya, Roja, Simran, Karisubbu, Pushpaswamy, Siri Music's Chikkanna, and other crew members to share their excitement about the upcoming release.