Laya Kokila's Thaytha to hit screens on October 30

For newcomer Riyan, landing the project came through a chance encounter."I met Laya Kokila sir at an event, and he told me to get into acting. True to his word, he cast me as the hero in his directorial debut. I hope everyone extends their support to our film." Producer Shahid, who also makes an appearance in front of the camera, joined the event alongside Bhanupriya, Roja, Simran, Karisubbu, Pushpaswamy, Siri Music's Chikkanna, and other crew members to share their excitement about the upcoming release.