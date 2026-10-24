Nirup Bhandari: Having Shivanna in Sathya - Son of Harishchandra was an organic choice

For Nirup Bhandari, who has also penned the screenplay and dialogues, integrating the veteran star was an idea rooted purely in character dynamics. Speaking about bringing Shivarajkumar on board, Nirup noted, "The protagonist in the film is conceived as an ardent fan of Shivanna, so weaving him into the story felt entirely organic. Initially, the team wondered if he would agree, given how busy he is. We decided to shoot our portions first, present the footage, and walk him through the vision. To our delight, he loved the writing and the visual world we had mounted."