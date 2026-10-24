Nirup Bhandari: Having Shivanna in Sathya - Son of Harishchandra was an organic choice

In a major casting development, Century Star Shivarajkumar has joined the ensemble of the upcoming comedy-drama Sathya: Son of Harishchandra, headlined by Nirup Bhandari. Far from a decorative walk-on part, the veteran actor’s presence serves as an integral narrative driver.
Confirming his involvement, Shivarajkumar remarked on the creative appeal of the project: "I agreed to do this film primarily for Nirup, Sai Kumar, and the distinctiveness of the character. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this part, and it is remarkably different from what I usually do, and my look will offer a completely fresh experience to the audience."
For Nirup Bhandari, who has also penned the screenplay and dialogues, integrating the veteran star was an idea rooted purely in character dynamics. Speaking about bringing Shivarajkumar on board, Nirup noted, "The protagonist in the film is conceived as an ardent fan of Shivanna, so weaving him into the story felt entirely organic. Initially, the team wondered if he would agree, given how busy he is. We decided to shoot our portions first, present the footage, and walk him through the vision. To our delight, he loved the writing and the visual world we had mounted."
Reflecting on the shooting process, Nirup added, "Working with Shivanna was a masterclass in professionalism. Even before coming for the look test, he had read the script in detail. His humility and sheer energy on set were infectious, lifting the spirit of the entire crew. He wrapped his portions with remarkable speed and precision. It is an appearance that will connect strongly with the audience."
Helmed by Sachin Vaali, the film is billed as a family entertainer. Nirup Bhandari plays Sathya, an unconventional thinker navigating crises with sharp wit, while veteran actor Sai Kumar essays the role of his father, Harishchandra. Actors Brinda Acharya and Ankita Amar play the female leads.
Shot extensively across the scenic locales of Malnad, including Thirthahalli and Channagiri, the film's narrative with family elements begins with broad situational comedy before pivoting towards a socially conscious conflict featuring courtroom sequences. Produced by Ankit Sonigara under the Ankket Cinemas banner with Prashanth Mulage as co-producer, Sathya: Son of Harishchandra features cinematography by Sandeep Valluri, music by Sachin Basrur, and editing by Ujjwal Chandra.