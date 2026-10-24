Jiiva-starrer Thagappan gets December release

The makers of the Jiiva-led Thagappan has announced that the film will release theatrically on December 24. Rajisha Vijayan and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan also star alongside Jiiva in the upcoming film.
Ra Venkat, who made his directorial debut with Kida (2023), is writing and directing the upcoming film. The news about the director joining hands with Jiiva was first announced in June. After going on floors in July, Thagappan completed filming in August. K Kumar is producing the film under his Lark Studios banner.
A new poster for the film was also release along with the announcement of the release date, which features Jiiva fighting goons in the midst of a highway.
The crew of the film includes composer Marshall Robinson, director of photography M Sukumar, editor Nagooran Ramachandran, art director KB Nandhabalan, and stunt choreographer Mahesh Mathew.
Beyond Thagappan, Jiiva will reunite with director Rajesh M for Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan, after Siva Manasula Sakthi (2009). The film also stars Ivana, Parithabangal-fame Sudhakar, MS Bhaskar, Thulasi, Bagavanthi Perumal (Bucks), and Abdool Lee. The film is yet to get a release date.