Creating her own X-factor

This ambiguity runs through Dutta’s career, even in small roles. In the 2017 thriller Irada, which won a National Film Award, she brought moral complexity to a woman caught between duty and conscience. In Dhaakad (2022), she played a ruthless crime lord. More recently, in the 2026 series Chiraiya, which confronts the issue of marital rape, she played a middle-aged woman who breaks her silence about the crimes within her own home. Dutta, however, says her career did not begin as she had imagined. “Ideally, I would have loved to debut with a huge hero,” she says. “But things didn’t go as expected. It was an unconventional start, and I realised there were too many multi-starrers in my life.”

She then built a filmography that took her from Train to Pakistan to films with Shyam Benegal and Rituparno Ghosh, while also working with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Yash Chopra. Whether playing the heroine or a so-called parallel lead, she gravitated towards characters that are complex. “I had to create my own X-factor to be noticed if I wanted to survive in this industry.”

Dutta sees Last Man in Tower as being as much about the city as it is about the woman at its centre. “In Mumbai and other big cities, the old is giving way to the new. We are constantly running and need to be nudged into slowing down,” she says. “Beyond physical progress, we need to hold on to our emotions, our sense of community and the things our souls need. Cinema helps in this.” For Dutta, a film’s value lies partly in reopening conversations that the rush of everyday life has pushed aside. “A good story is a story about all of us,” she says. “How you perceive it, and how someone else might see it differently, is what makes it exciting for an actor.”