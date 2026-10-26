Avengers: Doomsday adds Sandra Huller: Reports

The Russo Brothers' upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday has added Sandra Huller in a cameo role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film's production banner, Marvel Studios, is yet to confirm the casting. The news comes after speculation about Heller's involvement in the film that had been doing the rounds for a few weeks. Huller joins previously announced cast members Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, Patrick Stewart, Tom Hiddleston, Channing Tatum, and Ian McKellen, among others. Downey Jr stars in the film as a villainous character named Doctor Doom, unlike his previous Avengers outings as Iron Man.
The makers of the film have been keeping plot specifics under wraps. However, the story reportedly features Doctor Doom posing a lethal threat to all the superheroes.
Sandra Huller is best known for her Academy Award-nominated roles in films such as Anatomy of a Murder and The Zone of Interest. According to fan speculation, Avengers: Doomsday could star Huller as a Latverian Witch or as Doctor Doom's mother, although the makers of the film are yet to reveal the specifics of her role.
The upcoming film is expected to mark Huller's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is going to be the actor’s fifth film from a major studio this year. Huller has been having an eventful year so far, featuring in films such as Project Hail Mary, Rose, Fatherland, and Digger.
Avengers: Doomsday is set for a December 18 release in theatres, alongside the third part in director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune franchise. The expected simultaneous release of the two films has contributed to the catchphrase ,’ similar to ‘Barbenheimer' from three years ago.