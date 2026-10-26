Avengers: Doomsday adds Sandra Huller: Reports

The Russo Brothers' upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday has added Sandra Huller in a cameo role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film's production banner, Marvel Studios, is yet to confirm the casting. The news comes after speculation about Heller's involvement in the film that had been doing the rounds for a few weeks. Huller joins previously announced cast members Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, Patrick Stewart, Tom Hiddleston, Channing Tatum, and Ian McKellen, among others. Downey Jr stars in the film as a villainous character named Doctor Doom, unlike his previous Avengers outings as Iron Man.