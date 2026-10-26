Tara Sutaria, Aditya Roy Kapur to pair up for a violent love story

On Saturday, T-series made a major announcement about one of their upcoming productions, by sharing that Tara Sutaria will play the lead role opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film.
Billed as an intense, violent and music love story, the film will be directed by Milap Zaveri. The yet-untitled project also has Shiv Chanana onboard as co-producer. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced. The project is scheduled to go on floors later this year. The makers have tentatively announced that they plan to see the film sometime in 2027.
This is the first time Tara and Aditya will be seen together on the big screen. Tara was recently seen in the Yash-starrer pan-India film Toxic, which failed to do wonders at the box office.
Meanwhile, Aditya’s last project was the Anurag Basu musical Metro: In Dino. Playing Parth, and paired with Sara Ali Khan, the actor was part of a huge ensemble that included Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh,
Milap Zaveri, who has directed films like Mastizaade, Satyamev Jayate and Mastii 4, has previously collaborated with Tara Sutaria on the 2020 film Marjaavaan. The Sidharth Malhotra starrer did a below-average performance at the box office.