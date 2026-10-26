Naveen Sajju takes the driver's seat in Subba Nimmalobba

Singer-actor Naveen Sajju, widely recognised for his distinct folk-rooted vocals, is back in the spotlight as a leading man. Having made his acting debut in Lo Naveena, Naveen Sajju is now gearing up for a full-fledged mass transformation with his upcoming film Subba Nimmalobba.
The project was officially launched with a traditional muhurtha ceremony in the presence of spiritual leader Vinay Guruji, who sounded the clapboard to kick off the first shooting schedule.
Subba Nimmalobba centres on the everyday trials and tribulations of an ordinary middle-class lorry driver, navigating the highways. The narrative delves into his domestic responsibilities, conflicts, and the systemic hurdles he faces while chasing his dreams. The makers note that Naveen will sport a rugged, raw look, a departure from his previous on-screen outing.
Helming the project is director Vinay Krishna, who has also penned the story and screenplay. The film stars Chikkamagaluru-based actor Shruthi Gowda as the female lead, pairing up with Naveen Sajju on the big screen for the first time.
Produced by ST Uday Kumar and Arun Kumar C under their Unique Productions LLP banner, the film will be shot in real locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai.