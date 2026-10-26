R Chandru on Father: Rajamohan's narration has translated tenfold onto the screen

Darling Krishna spoke about how the project has shaped well despite a language barrier during narration: "Rajamohan narrated the entire script in Tamil, which I didn't understand. Milana had to sit beside us and translate each scene. I would tell him to learn Kannada, and he told me to learn Tamil. By the time the film wrapped, neither of us had learned the other's language! But his storytelling is rooted in everyday reality. When audiences spend two and a half hours watching Father, every single rupee will be worth it. You will walk out knowing you experienced an honest, meaningful film."