R Chandru on Father: Rajamohan's narration has translated tenfold onto the screen

The makers of Father, starring Prakash Raj and Darling Krishna, have unveiled the track 'Gagana Nesar'. Directed by Rajamohan and presented by Anand Pandit, the film marks the maiden production of RC Studios and is produced by Yamuna Chandru. Centred on the intricate dynamics between a father and son, the soulful number composed by Nakul Abhyankar features lyrics by Manjunath Magodi and vocals by Vijay Prakash.
Speaking about the film's emotional impact, filmmaker and producer R Chandru shared, "Director Rajamohan has created a touching narrative. When Nakul Abhyankar showed me the film at AR Rahman’s studio, it left me in tears. I felt the true value of a father, and immediately after the screening, I called my dad. What Rajamohan narrated has translated tenfold onto the screen."
Darling Krishna spoke about how the project has shaped well despite a language barrier during narration: "Rajamohan narrated the entire script in Tamil, which I didn't understand. Milana had to sit beside us and translate each scene. I would tell him to learn Kannada, and he told me to learn Tamil. By the time the film wrapped, neither of us had learned the other's language! But his storytelling is rooted in everyday reality. When audiences spend two and a half hours watching Father, every single rupee will be worth it. You will walk out knowing you experienced an honest, meaningful film."
Director Rajamohan credited Chandru for safeguarding his vision. "The song and its Kannada lyrical soul turned out so beautifully because of Chandru sir. From day one, he stood by me like a brother with absolute faith."
Actor Nagabhushan added, "People constantly strive to protect relationships, but circumstances often turn holding onto our own blood relatives into a struggle. That conflict is the crux of Father, offering me a role I genuinely longed to play."
Amrutha Iyengar too shared her little experience working for Father. The film is set for a December 4 release through distributor KRG Studios.