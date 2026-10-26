Rachita Ram to star in Manvita Kamath’s directorial debut

Actor Rachita Ram is set to play the lead in Manvita Kamath's directorial debut. Manvitha, known for her notable performances in hits such as Kendasampige and Tagaru, is currently penning the script.
An RJ-turned-actor, Manvita has also been active in fashion designing, and has expressed a passion for working behind the camera. She gained experience with short films and worked closely with creative production teams to hone her storytelling skills.
For Rachita Ram, the collaboration comes during a phase of industry expansion. After delivering a string of Kannada commercial hits including her last outing, Ayogya 2, Rachita has broadened her profile across regional languages. Her notable appearance in the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie drew attention, and she is also currently part of Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telugu film.
With a selective approach to scripts, teaming with Manvita on a character-driven subject marks a fresh shift in her filmography. An official announcement detailing the title, and production timeline is expected in the coming weeks.