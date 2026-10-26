Santhy Balachandran: Secure men are not threatened by non-traditional gender expression

Personally, I believe that reading is an essential activity for screenwriters. It activates the imagination in a distinctive way, and expands our capacity to create fresh images instead of simply consuming and drawing on pre-existing imagery and visual language. In the context of Lokah, since the core idea was to reimagine our legends and set them in a contemporary context, there is also plenty of room for being creative. Our myths and legends have never been static entities, so it is an interesting exercise to strike a balance between tapping into popular memory while also crafting a fresh narrative for the audience.