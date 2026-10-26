Ashwin Kumar-Jayaram's Good News wraps filming

On Saturday, the makers of the upcoming film, Good News, announced that the film has wrapped shooting. Hot Spot 2 Much-fame Ashwin Kumar and Jayaram lead the cast of the film.
Good News is written and directed by debutant Nagendra Murugan. He has previously worked as an associate of director Pandiraj, who has written the dialogues for the upcoming film. Good News was announced in June, this year, and subsequently went on floors.
Saivinoth Jayakumar is producing the film under his Movietron Production banner, with Saiprabhu Jayakumar onboard as a co-producer.
The cast of the film also includes Kalyani Anil, Asha Sarath, Muthukumar, Jaffer Saadiq, Kuraishi, Deepa, Vinothini, Divya, and Manimegalai.
Siddhu Kumar has composed music for Good News, which features lyrics by Vignesh Ramakrishnan and Sarathi. The crew of the film also includes cinematographer Praveen Kumar D, editor Arjune Babu, and art director P Jai Murugan.
Ashwin Kumar was last seen in Hot Spot 2 Much. Meanwhile, in 2026 Jayaram appeared in three Tamil films: Dhanush's Kara, Madhavan's GDN, and his reunion with Urvashi, Parimala and Co.