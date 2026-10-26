Prabhu Deva, Simran to reunite for Kamal Sridevi

Prabhu Deva and Simran are all set to reunite after 27 years on a new film, titled Kamal Sridevi. The upcoming film is produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth under her Zion Films banner, alongside her With Love collaborators Pasilian Nazerath and Magesh Raj Pasilian, who produce under their MRP Entertainment banner.
Kamal Sridevi is written and directed by debutant Krishnanand Kottarapattu. The film has completed shooting in Chennai and Munnar, and is now in its final stages of filming. The makers describe Kamal Sridevi as a unique, soul-stirring love story.
The cast of the film also includes Mandaadi-fame Mithun Jai Shankar and Smeha, who was seen in the Vijay Antony-starrer Maargan (2025).
GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for Kamal Sridevi. The crew also includes cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, editor Raja Arumugam, art director Sekar, and stunt choreographer Mahesh Mathew.
Previously, Prabhu Deva and Simran appeared together in the romance dramas, V.I.P. (1997) and Time (1999). Prabhu Deva will next appear in Moonwalk, which is set to release this Diwali. He will also star alongside Upendra and Atharvaa in a new film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Meanwhile, Simran will reunite with Rajinikanth for Ashwath Marimuthu's Dharman, after Petta (2019). Dharman is produced by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner.