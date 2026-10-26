Prabhu Deva, Simran to reunite for Kamal Sridevi

Previously, Prabhu Deva and Simran appeared together in the romance dramas, V.I.P. (1997) and Time (1999). Prabhu Deva will next appear in Moonwalk, which is set to release this Diwali. He will also star alongside Upendra and Atharvaa in a new film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Meanwhile, Simran will reunite with Rajinikanth for Ashwath Marimuthu's Dharman, after Petta (2019). Dharman is produced by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner.