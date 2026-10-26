Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's Dharman adds Nayanthara to cast

On Sunday, Nayanthara was announced to be joining the cast of the Rajinikanth-starrer Dharman, reuniting with the latter after five years. Kamal Haasan is producing the upcoming film under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner, along with R Mahendran.
Nayanthara and Rajinikanth have appeared together in films like Chandramukhi (2005), Kuselan (2008), Darbar (2020), and Annaatthe (2021). In Sivaji (2007), Nayanthara made a cameo appearance in the song, 'Balleilakka'.
The film was announced in June, this year, with Ashwath Marimuthu being confirmed as the director. After going on floors subsequently, three schedules of filming has been wrapped. While complete details of the film's plot is yet to be revealed, Dharman has been teased to be an action drama featuring Rajinikanth as a doctor.
The cast of Dharman also includes Simran, Yogi Babu, and Raashi Khanna. Ram Pothineni was rumoured to play the antagonist, while no official confirmation of his casting has been announced.
Anirudh is composing music for Dharman, which is his seventh film headlined by Rajinikanth. The crew also includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi, editor Pradeep E Ragav, production designer MR Karthik Rajkumar, and stunt choreographers Anbariv.
Beyond Dharman, Nayanthara will be seen in Sundar C's Mookuthi Amman 2, which is set to release on November 6, coinciding with Deepavali.
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will also reunite on screen after Ninaithale Inikkum (1979). The upcoming untitled film, which has music by Anirudh, will be directed by Nelson, who reunites with Rajinikanth after Jailer 2.