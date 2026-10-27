Mihir Ahuja and Manoj Pahwa to star in family-drama Dilwali Diwali; release date out

Dilwali Diwali, a new family film starring Mihir Ahuja and Manoj Pahwa, was announced by the makers on Monday. Also featuring Neelu Kohli and Aurra Bhatnagar, the Netflix movie is backed by Terribly Tiny Tales, written by Ritu Mago and directed by Ritesh Menon.
In the film, Mihir plays Ansh Sikka, a young guy who has done what many children dream of doing for their parents: giving them a better life. “He's bought his middle-class Punjabi parents a swanky new high-rise apartment, complete with all the comforts that come with an upgraded address. But when he returns home for Diwali, he discovers that a new home doesn't necessarily mean a fresh start. Turns out, giving your parents a house upgrade is one thing; getting them to upgrade their idea of home is quite another,” reads a press note.
“As the Sikkas come together for Diwali, their differing ideas of what makes a good life spark moments of humour, tenderness, and recognition for anyone who's ever tried to do the best for their family, only to discover that the best means different things to different people,” it added.
Actor Mihir, who plays the lead Ansh Sikka, in the film said, “Ansh’s journey in Dilwali Diwali comes from a place of love. I think that’s what makes the story so relatable. We all want to do the best for our families, but sometimes, in trying to give them more, we forget to understand what truly makes them happy.”
Actor Manoj Pahwa, who plays Ansh’s father, said, “For a parent, home is never just about the walls, the furniture, or the address. It’s about the memories you’ve built, the people you’ve shared your life with, and the little things that make a place your own. Children may have a different idea of what makes a good life, but the love behind both perspectives is the same.”
Dilwali Diwali premieres on Netflix on November 5.