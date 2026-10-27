Mihir Ahuja and Manoj Pahwa to star in family-drama Dilwali Diwali; release date out

In the film, Mihir plays Ansh Sikka, a young guy who has done what many children dream of doing for their parents: giving them a better life. “He's bought his middle-class Punjabi parents a swanky new high-rise apartment, complete with all the comforts that come with an upgraded address. But when he returns home for Diwali, he discovers that a new home doesn't necessarily mean a fresh start. Turns out, giving your parents a house upgrade is one thing; getting them to upgrade their idea of home is quite another,” reads a press note.