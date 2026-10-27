Saif Ali Khan-Vidya Balan's next titled Long Years Ago; French actor Melanie Laurent joins cast

Saif Ali Khan's next, which is directed by The Lunchbox-fame Ritesh Batra, has been titled Long Years Ago. According to Deadline, French actor Melanie Laurent has also joined the cast of the film which also features Vidya Balan as a lead.
The film which has commenced filming in Mumbai, has been described as revolving around a family, whose members' hesitance to speak to each other comes to a head. Ritesh is producing Long Years Ago along with Adeel Ahmed under their Poetic Licence banner.
Jyoti Deshpande is also producing Long Years Ago under the Jio Studios banner. Good Chaos is also backing the film.
Saif and Vidya are reuniting for a third time on Long Years Ago, after Parineeta (2005) and Ekalavya: The Royal Guard (2007). While Saif was recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, Vidya Balan starred alongside Rajinikanth in Nelson's Jailer 2.
Meanwhile, Melanie is making her Hindi debut with Long Years Ago. She is known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds (2009), Denis Villeneuve's Enemy (2013), and Michael Bay's 6 Underground (2019).