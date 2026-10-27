Title of Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s YRF-backed romantic-action drama revealed

The title of Ahaan Panday and Sharvari starrer romantic-action drama was revealed by the production house Yash Raj Films on Monday. Called Beparwah, the movie, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is scheduled to release on March 26 next year.
The makers made the announcement via a poster shared on social media which shows Ahaan and Sharvari in an intimate space. Ahaan is seen in a black leather jacket holding a gun while Sharvari has a long skirt on and is holding a guitar, suggesting that the film might be a musical, gangster love story.
Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also stars Aaishvary Thackeray (Nishaanchi) and Bobby Deol.
This is director Ali Abbas Zafar’s return to Yash Raj Films, having previously helmed films like Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) for the banner.
Earlier talking about collaborating with Ahaan, Ali had said, “What I love about Ahaan is his sincerity. In today’s time, when everything can feel performative and an act, he brings a kind of old-school honesty to his performance, like the romantic heroes we have grown up watching and loving. The camera picks up on that. You can’t act vulnerable on screen, it doesn’t land and he isn’t afraid to be vulnerable which is incredible.”
Ahaan’s debut Saiyaara, which became one of the top grossers of 2025, was also from the house of YRF. The film, which released in July last year, became an instant hit with its music and fresh pairing of Ahaan and Aneet Padda. It was directed by Mohit Suri. The trio of Ahaan, Aneet and Mohit will come together again for another romantic film.