Mr Lucky interview - Wearing your own luck

For Harshith, stepping behind the camera came after 12 years in amateur theatre, six short films, and quitting his corporate IT job.

"People speak of entering cinema as luck, but it definitely isn't. It demands massive hard work. In IT, colleagues blamed bad luck for missed promotions. Then I met a friend named Lakshman whom everyone ironically nicknamed ‘Lucky’. He told me, ‘I don’t have an ounce of luck, yet you call me Lucky’. That sparked an idea: if you want to change what’s written on your forehead, you need something over it. That’s how the cap became our central device; it is both the hero and the villain of the film."