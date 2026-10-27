Mr Lucky interview - Wearing your own luck

Every filmmaker’s journey begins with a gamble, but for debutant director Harshith Rangaswamy and lead actor Raam Tej, the film Mr Lucky is less about industry math and more about shared belief, raw grit, and the metaphorical weight of a single cap.
The film follows Lakshman, an unlucky man whose life turns upside down when a mysterious cap enters the picture. Behind this whimsical premise is an inspiring backstory: an IT professional who quit his job to pursue storytelling, teaming up with a real-life street vendor from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar 4th Block who dreamed of becoming an actor. Mr Lucky, which also features director-turned-actor Srinidhi Bengaluru in a key role, stars Rithi Shetty, Aishwarya Devaraj Shetty, Raya, Kiran Naik, Jeevan Shivakumar, Asha Rani, and Hari Samashti.
In a candid interaction, Harshith and Raam Tej opened up about working on shoestring budgets and the fickle nature of luck.
Luck doesn't bring you to cinema, hard work does: Harshith Rangaswamy
For Harshith, stepping behind the camera came after 12 years in amateur theatre, six short films, and quitting his corporate IT job.
"People speak of entering cinema as luck, but it definitely isn't. It demands massive hard work. In IT, colleagues blamed bad luck for missed promotions. Then I met a friend named Lakshman whom everyone ironically nicknamed ‘Lucky’. He told me, ‘I don’t have an ounce of luck, yet you call me Lucky’. That sparked an idea: if you want to change what’s written on your forehead, you need something over it. That’s how the cap became our central device; it is both the hero and the villain of the film."
Harshith turned to close friends Pavan Reddy, Vasanth Shivanna, Chandan Rangaswamy, Narayanaswamy, Annapoorna Gangadhar, and Puneeth Krishnappa to produce the project. "We shot the film in 16 days, including patchworks," Harshith reveals. "Our budget was tighter than anything seen in the last decade. Cinematographer Sagar and composer MS Prasanna Kumar collaborated out of pure belief in the script. Blink director Srinidhi Bengaluru voiced the cap. Nothing in life comes free; we broke regular formulas to tell this story."
I haven't left selling clothes, nor my film dreams: Raam Tej
For Raam Tej, playing Lakshman mirrors his own journey. Raised in Jayanagar, Raam drove auto-rickshaws, handled deliveries, and helped his mother sell clothes at the 4th Block complex. "My mother has been selling clothes on footpaths for 35 years, and I joined her," Raam recalls. "I drove an auto after completing my B.Com just so I could attend auditions. I did street plays, danced behind stars in Tagaru, and took up small serial roles".
Raam was initially cast in a supporting role before Harshith handed him the lead. "I was hesitant and said I lacked the stature to carry a film on my shoulders. However, he told me, ‘Opportunities don't knock twice. I trust you’. That gave me confidence," said Raam, sharing that he remains grounded despite changing fortunes. "I haven't left the clothes business, which fed my family. I just hope the industry recognises my craft, opening doors and letting luck strike with new projects."