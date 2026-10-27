Anup Hanumanthe Gowda: The OTT plunge was about trust, not market math

For Anup, taking the OTT plunge was about trusting a writer-director's instinct over market math. "Story has always mattered most to me, whether on Shivaji Surathkal or now with Indira," says Anup, adding, "I kept hearing Bhageeratha’s name from different people in the industry, and when I worked with him on another script, I saw how much craft he brings. When he narrated Indira, it caught my attention right away. It spans two distinct eras, and a standard two-hour film just would not hold the story; it needed the canvas of a series. I did ask him if we could turn it into a film, but he was clear: 'Give me the creative freedom, sir, let’s take the chance.'"