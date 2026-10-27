India’s Got Latent fame Naman Arora to make Kannada debut with Hubballi Hunters

Actor and stand-up comedian Naman Arora, who gained attention through the reality show India’s Got Latent, is set to make his Kannada film debut with Hubballi Hunters.
Known for his comic timing and performances across digital platforms, Naman Arora rose to wider popularity after appearing on the Samay Raina-hosted India’s Got Latent. His act struck a chord with audiences, with clips from the show gaining traction on social media and helping him build a following in the digital entertainment space.
Naman Arora’s experience, however, extends beyond stand-up comedy. He has also been part of several film and OTT projects, including the 2022 Bollywood film Jugjugg Jeeyo, Mr & Mrs Mahi (2024) and the web series Call Me Bae. These projects have allowed him to explore different roles and showcase his versatility as a performer.
With Hubballi Hunters, Naman Arora is now stepping into a new film industry, bringing his experience in comedy and screen acting to Kannada cinema. His debut marks an opportunity to connect with a new audience while taking on a project in a different language and cultural setting.
The film is produced by Santosh Kumar KC, known for backing Bell Bottom, and directed by Samarth B Kadakol, the film's music bagged by Rishab Shetty Music is set to hit the theatres on December 11.