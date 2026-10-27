Mahaan celebrates sibling bond with first single

Produced by Prakash Budur under the banner of Aakasha Pictures, the narrative blends family emotion with an agrarian heartbeat. Highlighting the core premise, director PC Shekar said, “In my 22-year film journey, Mahaan will stand as a major milestone. Mahaan signifies the farmer, and the story centres on the farmer's life alongside a heartfelt brother-sister bond. While scripting the protagonist, the only actor who came to mind was Vijay Raghavendra, and he has done complete justice to the character.”