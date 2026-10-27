Mahaan celebrates sibling bond with first single

The first track from director PC Shekar’s upcoming film Mahaan, 'Odahuttidavalu', has struck an emotional chord. Composed by Arjun Janya with poignant lyrics by Dr V Nagendra Prasad, the melody, rendered by Sid Sriram and Lahari, tenderly captures the enduring bond between an older brother and sister.
Produced by Prakash Budur under the banner of Aakasha Pictures, the narrative blends family emotion with an agrarian heartbeat. Highlighting the core premise, director PC Shekar said, “In my 22-year film journey, Mahaan will stand as a major milestone. Mahaan signifies the farmer, and the story centres on the farmer's life alongside a heartfelt brother-sister bond. While scripting the protagonist, the only actor who came to mind was Vijay Raghavendra, and he has done complete justice to the character.”
Sharing his experience on the role and track, Vijay Raghavendra added, “This is a distinct character unlike anything I have portrayed so far. My sister Veena loved this melody celebrating sibling affection.” He further noted that sharing screen space once again with 'Hat-trick Hero' Shivarajkumar after Leader added special resonance to the journey.
Coorg-born Varsha Bollamma plays the sister and marks her Kannada debut with Mahaan. With Shivarajkumar’s cameo and an ensemble featuring Sharath Lohithaswa and Mithra, Mahaan is gearing up for a theatrical release in early 2027.