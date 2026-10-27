It's a wrap for Tovino Thomas’ romantic fantasy Munpe

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming romantic fantasy Munpe, directed by editor-turned-filmmaker Saiju Sreedharan, has completed shooting, the makers announced through social media on Monday. The film, scripted by debutant Tina Thomas, stars newcomer Meghana Manoj as the female lead, with Vinay Forrt and Kiran Peethambaran in key supporting roles.
Tovino had earlier described Munpe as an “intense, fantastical love story that is out of this world”. The film was announced in 2024, accompanied by a motion poster featuring the actor standing in a cosmic wormhole as a woman falls into its depths. Its caption, “To what extent will you go to get back the one you lost?”, hinted at a love story that transcends timelines. On the technical front, the project has cinematography by Shinoz, and music by Rex Vijayan and Gichu Joy. Details regarding the plot and release plans are yet to be disclosed.
Saiju, who made his directorial debut with the Manju Warrier-starrer Footage, also handles the editing. His notable credits as an editor include Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Mayaanadhi, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus and Anjaam Pathiraa, among others.
Munpe is jointly produced by Tovino Thomas Productions, headed by the actor and his brother Tingston Thomas, Panorama Studios and Dolwin Kuriakose’s Theatre of Dreams, which previously backed Tovino’s Anweshippin Kandethum.
Meanwhile, Tovino will next be seen in a cameo in Amal Neerad’s multistarrer Bachelor Party D’eux. The Thallumaala actor’s upcoming slate also includes Muhsin Parari’s Gracias El Clasico opposite Nazriya Nazim and debutant Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran, Guppy director Johnpaul George’s next, and Vysakh’s Khalifa 2 - The Legacy.