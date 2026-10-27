It's a wrap for Tovino Thomas’ romantic fantasy Munpe

Tovino had earlier described Munpe as an “intense, fantastical love story that is out of this world”. The film was announced in 2024, accompanied by a motion poster featuring the actor standing in a cosmic wormhole as a woman falls into its depths. Its caption, “To what extent will you go to get back the one you lost?”, hinted at a love story that transcends timelines. On the technical front, the project has cinematography by Shinoz, and music by Rex Vijayan and Gichu Joy. Details regarding the plot and release plans are yet to be disclosed.