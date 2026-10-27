Ponman duo GR Indugopan and Jothish Shankar reunite for a new film; casting call announced

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming project will draw from Indugopan’s literary works or tell an entirely new story. Their previous collaboration Ponman was adapted from the writer’s novella Naalanchu Cheruppakkar. The comedy drama, which earned widespread praise for Basil’s performances as PP Ajesh, examined the dowry system through the story of a gold loan agent whose attempt to recover the ornaments he lent for a wedding leads to a series of tense encounters.