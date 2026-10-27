Ponman duo GR Indugopan and Jothish Shankar reunite for a new film; casting call announced

Author GR Indugopan and filmmaker Jothish Shankar, who collaborated on the critically acclaimed 2025 Basil Joseph-starrer Ponman, are coming together again for a new film backed by Satyam Cinemas. The production house recently announced a casting call for the project, seeking boys aged 4-7 and adults aged 20-65 to audition. Details about the film, including its title and plot, have not yet been disclosed.
It remains to be seen whether the upcoming project will draw from Indugopan’s literary works or tell an entirely new story. Their previous collaboration Ponman was adapted from the writer’s novella Naalanchu Cheruppakkar. The comedy drama, which earned widespread praise for Basil’s performances as PP Ajesh, examined the dowry system through the story of a gold loan agent whose attempt to recover the ornaments he lent for a wedding leads to a series of tense encounters.
Ponman marked Jothish’s directorial debut after years of working as an art director and production designer. His notable credits include Adaminte Makan Abu, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25, Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Bramayugam. He has won two Kerala State Film Awards for his work in production design.
Jothish is currently overseeing the production design of Bramayugam filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan's upcoming horror film Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier.
Indugopan, meanwhile, recently added another title to his bibliography with the publication of his latest novel Kodumkattu earlier this month. Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, Kaapa and Vilayath Buddha are among the major films adapted from the author’s works.