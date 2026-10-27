Sumo Didi team interview | ‘The film is also a celebration of body positivity’

Biopics are often reserved for the greatest in their fields. Anything less wouldn’t do. However, not every pioneer gets an opportunity to share their story with the entire world. That’s exactly how the journey began for Hetal Dave, India’s first Sumo wrestler and the subject of recently-released sports biopic Sumo Didi that is now streaming on Zee5. Hetal, who has had her share of struggles with sponsorship and recognition despite her accomplishments, recalls, “I always felt great athletes gained even more recognition after films. Once during an interview, I said that people will take me seriously only when a biopic is made on me. Later, when I met Akash Chawla and Joy Sengupta, the producers of Sumo Didi, they told me they had been following my story and my interviews. I have been manifesting this project for a long time. Looking at Akash sir’s career — including movies like National Award-winning Anandi Gopal — I was sure that they would do justice to my story, which they have.”
For Shriyam Bhagnani, who plays the eponymous protagonist, the journey was nothing short of serendipitous. The actor had gained 12 kg for Nagesh Kukunoor’s series City of Dreams (2023), which she chose over another big banner project that required her to 30 kgs instead. “I chose that show because I had this greed to work with Nagesh Kukunoor. I lost another project around the same time, for which too I had gained weight. However, that phase is when I got a meeting with Akash Sir and Joy sir from Fresh Lime Films (the production house behind Sumo Didi). If I had not done City of Dreams, Akash and Joy wouldn't have been able to envision me as Sumo Didi. I guess everything happens for a reason.” Further talking about her physical preparation for the role, Shriyam adds, “Hetal ma’am trained me in Sumo wrestling. There was also an entire team of physiotherapists, doctors, and trainers, for different aspects of the character. Of course, our director Jayant Rohatgi sir led the emotional journey for the role. However, maintaining the body was a little difficult. I was working out throughout the day, burning way more than I was eating. I had to rely on junk food and tried eating as much as I could, but I’d often fall sick when I had to work out right after. But I did this role because I was very greedy.”
The preparation also required Shriyam to understand Hetal’s emotional journey as a lone pioneer of a less popular sport on a local level. Shriyam recalls, “I would sit with her, listen to her stories, because the sport on the ground is very different from how we experience it as an audience. Everything you feel while going to the ring that is not visible on TV. She told me once how she overcomes her nervousness. I was just trying to observe what kind of persona she is, trying to capture that to the best of my capability.”
While talking about her favourite sports films, Shriyam recalls another incident when she was forbidden from watching Dangal (2016). She explains, “I was told very strictly not to watch Dangal for those 10 months I prepared for the role. As an actor, when you watch good art, you begin copying it a little, wittingly or not. I watched Dangal the day our shoot got over, and it’s such an inspiring film.” Meanwhile, Hetal, while recalling her favourites, reflects on the significance of sports in life. “The Longest Yard has a special place in my heart. It’s about American football, but tells stories of characters who are in jail, and how they fight and come out of the situation. Sports build people even if you are a criminal; It unites you. There is something like a sportsman’s spirit, it brings out the good in the bad.”
Earlier in her interviews, Hetal had spoken about her love for Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. She adds, “They were my idols, for the spirit they had. They did all their action. When you are a sportsperson, you try to do everything yourself — you don't care about what happens after that. Jackie Chan has broken all bones in his body, but is still happy. He proudly says ‘I have done all my stunts.’ They are my forever heroes.”
Hetal also speaks about how Sumo Didi is much more than a sports film, and promises it to be a reflection of contemporary womanhood in India. She explains, “We are not just celebrating sports, but also addressing something which every woman is going through these days, be it their physical appearance, or something happening with their body. So yes, our film is informative — it gives a message about body positivity, that you don't need to have a certain body-type to do something in life. It's a movie to connect with.”
It’s been a long journey for Hetal and everyone in the Sumo Didi team -- the film was first announced in 2023, but couldn’t see a release, until now. Hetal excitedly talks about the release, adding, “It's been a tough journey and a wait of God knows how long for me and Shriyam. I had watched the movie long ago, but had forgotten the specifics. So, when my family saw the movie a few days ago, that sense of excitement came back to us again.”