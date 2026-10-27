Sumo Didi team interview | ‘The film is also a celebration of body positivity’

For Shriyam Bhagnani, who plays the eponymous protagonist, the journey was nothing short of serendipitous. The actor had gained 12 kg for Nagesh Kukunoor’s series City of Dreams (2023), which she chose over another big banner project that required her to 30 kgs instead. “I chose that show because I had this greed to work with Nagesh Kukunoor. I lost another project around the same time, for which too I had gained weight. However, that phase is when I got a meeting with Akash Sir and Joy sir from Fresh Lime Films (the production house behind Sumo Didi). If I had not done City of Dreams, Akash and Joy wouldn't have been able to envision me as Sumo Didi. I guess everything happens for a reason.” Further talking about her physical preparation for the role, Shriyam adds, “Hetal ma’am trained me in Sumo wrestling. There was also an entire team of physiotherapists, doctors, and trainers, for different aspects of the character. Of course, our director Jayant Rohatgi sir led the emotional journey for the role. However, maintaining the body was a little difficult. I was working out throughout the day, burning way more than I was eating. I had to rely on junk food and tried eating as much as I could, but I’d often fall sick when I had to work out right after. But I did this role because I was very greedy.”