Sai Pallavi is Addl SP Nithya Reddy in Dhanush-Mammootty's Om

In the video glimpse, Sai Pallavi's Nithya Reddy is described as 'honesty, smartness, and experience in a young blood.' The daughter of a martyred Indian Forest Service officer from Naidupet, Nithya was earlier an Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Andhra Pradesh police cadre, who was later promoted to be and additional superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation to work with Interpol. Now she is shown to be investigating the smuggling of Red Sanders, in an operation titled Om.