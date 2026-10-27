Sai Pallavi is Addl SP Nithya Reddy in Dhanush-Mammootty's Om

On Monday, Sai Pallavi's character, Nithya Reddy, from the Dhanush-Mammootty headlined Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood was unveiled by the makers. Rajkumar Periyasamy, who previously worked with Sai Pallavi on Amaran (2024), is writing and directing the film.
In the video glimpse, Sai Pallavi's Nithya Reddy is described as 'honesty, smartness, and experience in a young blood.' The daughter of a martyred Indian Forest Service officer from Naidupet, Nithya was earlier an Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Andhra Pradesh police cadre, who was later promoted to be and additional superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation to work with Interpol. Now she is shown to be investigating the smuggling of Red Sanders, in an operation titled Om.
Om is set to release in theatres on November 20.
The cast of the film also includes Sreeleela, Sanjay Swaroop, and Naseeruddin Shah in his Tamil debut.
With Sai Abhyankkar composing music for Om, the crew of the film also includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor R Kalaivanan, art director A Pannerselvam, action choreographers Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee.
Dhanush is producing the upcoming film under his Wunderbar Films banner, along with Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag, with RTake Studios also backing it.