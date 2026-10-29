Robert Downey Jr's son Indio Downey to make lead debut with Love In Vein

Indio Downey, Robert Downey Jr's eldest son is set to step into a troubled character's world in Love In Vein, an independent film that explores the dark side of Los Angeles. The 33 year old singer and actor marks his first lead role in a feature film. The project marks a significant milestone in his career. Directed by Will De Los Santos, Downey is set to play the central character Damien, who navigates through the complexities of life in Los Angeles through love, music and substance.
The film is an adaptation of the gripping novel Wasting Talent, by the late author Ryan Leone. The narrative explores the consequences of addiction and its impact on relationships. Director Will De Los Santos told Deadline that he wants to preserve the book's honesty and hopes to respect the original work without diluting the gravity of its theme. "Ryan left a brutally honest novel about addiction, love and Los Angeles. Since his passing, making Love In Vein has taken on an even deeper meaning for me. I want to honor his voice and the rawness of the book without softening its edges," said Will De Los Sandos.
Reportedly, the film will be produced by Muse Productions in association with ArtHouse Gooning. Chris Hanley (producer of American Psycho and The Virgin Suicides) is among the other producers, for whom the production marks a reprise to working with the Downey family. "I am thrilled to be making another film with a Downey. I produced Two Girls and a Guy with Robert many years ago, and now getting to work with Indio in Love In Vein feels like a wonderful full-circle moment. Indio brings exactly the vulnerability and authenticity ths role needs," said Hanley.
Indio is the eldest of Robert Downey Jr.'s three children, who previously appeared in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang starring his father. With Love In Vein, he will be taking on the main lead character exploring themes of substance dependency, relationships and self-destruction.