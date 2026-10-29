Robert Downey Jr's son Indio Downey to make lead debut with Love In Vein

The film is an adaptation of the gripping novel Wasting Talent, by the late author Ryan Leone. The narrative explores the consequences of addiction and its impact on relationships. Director Will De Los Santos told Deadline that he wants to preserve the book's honesty and hopes to respect the original work without diluting the gravity of its theme. "Ryan left a brutally honest novel about addiction, love and Los Angeles. Since his passing, making Love In Vein has taken on an even deeper meaning for me. I want to honor his voice and the rawness of the book without softening its edges," said Will De Los Sandos.