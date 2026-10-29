Saiyami Kher set to make international debut with an Indo-Russian drama

The film also marks Saiyami’s first visit to Russia, and the actor described the experience as both refreshing and creatively enriching. Talking about working outside Indian film industry, the actor added, “Working across cultures gives you a different perspective on storytelling and allows you to learn from people who approach cinema in their own unique ways. It was a wonderful opportunity to experience I’m grateful to have been part of it. While it’s still too early to share details about the film, it is a drama with a very strong female lead at its heart.”