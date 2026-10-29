Saiyami Kher set to make international debut with an Indo-Russian drama

Saiyami Kher, who was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan, is now set for her international film debut. The Ghoomer actor has signed an upcoming Indo-Russian film directed by Maksim Kuznetsov.
While details about the film remain under wraps, Saiyami described it as a drama, noting, “This was a completely different and new experience for me, working with an entirely foreign crew. We shot in Russia. Moscow was beautiful, and the overall film experience was incredible." The actor added, "The working atmosphere was very different from what I’m used to, and I really enjoyed being part of this collaboration. I hope this is the first of many more international projects to follow.”
Produced by Kartina Entertainment, White Night Films and Wish Media, the film marks a cross-cultural collaboration that explores the universal language of cinema through a compelling, drama-driven narrative.
The film also marks Saiyami’s first visit to Russia, and the actor described the experience as both refreshing and creatively enriching. Talking about working outside Indian film industry, the actor added, “Working across cultures gives you a different perspective on storytelling and allows you to learn from people who approach cinema in their own unique ways. It was a wonderful opportunity to experience I’m grateful to have been part of it. While it’s still too early to share details about the film, it is a drama with a very strong female lead at its heart.”
Saiyami Kher’s upcoming projects include Vikram Phadnis’ next project, untitled as yet, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead cast. The film features Saiyami as a photographer. The first look of the film, reportedly titled Pal Bhar Ke Liye, was unveiled in May this year.