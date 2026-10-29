Pooja Janardhan: My first priority is Kannada cinema

"I have been getting calls from Telugu and Tamil industries as well, but my first priority is Kannada cinema," says Pooja. Returning to Bengaluru two years ago, she patiently listened to over 20 scripts before greenlighting her debut project, Guddada Bootha. Produced by NMK Cinemas, Guddada Bootha is directed by Bharath S Navunda. The film has cinematography by Deepak Kumar and music by Srihari.