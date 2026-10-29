Ramesh Aravind's Daiji to feature three distinct soundscapes

"The film is complete, with minor visual effects and sound mixing currently underway as we prepare for release," says director Akash Srivatsa. "What makes Daiji truly distinct is its soundtrack. We have seven montage tracks woven across different genres, handled by three distinct music directors: Judah Sandhy, Nakul Abhyankar, and Sachin Basrur. Judah, collaborating with me for the fifth time, has also composed the complete background score," he says.