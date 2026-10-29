Ramesh Aravind's Daiji to feature three distinct soundscapes

Filmmaker Akash Srivatsa’s upcoming film, Daiji, starring Ramesh Aravind, Radhika Narayan, Diganth, Avinash, KS Sridhar, Alexandra Taylor, Ramesh Pandit, and Nidhi Hegade, has wrapped up shooting. While the psychological mystery thriller has already generated strong buzz, the director reveals that the project’s musical tapestry forms its narrative backbone.
"The film is complete, with minor visual effects and sound mixing currently underway as we prepare for release," says director Akash Srivatsa. "What makes Daiji truly distinct is its soundtrack. We have seven montage tracks woven across different genres, handled by three distinct music directors: Judah Sandhy, Nakul Abhyankar, and Sachin Basrur. Judah, collaborating with me for the fifth time, has also composed the complete background score," he says.
A standout highlight of the album is the playback singing debut of Carnatic vocalist Sivasri Tejasvi Surya, wife of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. Speaking about her inclusion, Srivatsa shares, "We needed a pristine, divine vocal texture for a pivotal sacred song. Producer Ravi Kashyap, who is producing the film with Sudha Kashyap, suggested Sivasri because of her roots in Carnatic music. When I narrated the idea and thematic weight of the composition, she connected with it immediately and agreed to lend her voice."
The song also has another version recorded by singer Abby V, known for Kantara: Chapter 1. Meanwhile, actor Dhananjaya has penned the lyrics for both tracks composed by Nakul Abhyankar. "Dhananjaya has written the lyrics for both of Nakul's numbers, one of which has been rendered by Sonu Nigam," notes Akash.
Adding to the variety are an authentic Western track and an indie-fusion piece. "We have an English song composed and written by Judah, with vocals by 14-year-old debutante Vibha Kashyap. Additionally, indie artist Harshad Dhwani, popular on Bengaluru’s music circuit for his devotional rap and bhajan fusion, has sung a situational track," adds Akash, confirming that the songs will begin rolling out in the lead-up to the film's theatrical release.