TR Manjunath: NH-66 was shot across 650 km

Speaking about the film, Manjunath said, “The film is about a journey. Pramod Shetty agreed to be part of it first. Later, while I was walking in a park in Girinagar, I narrated the story to Rajesh Nataranga, and he agreed to come on board. When we were looking for the female lead, I spoke to Shruthi Hariharan over Google Meet, and she came on board."