Eyes writer Sanjay: We don't intend to offer solutions, only reminders

Physical harm is actually the final step. It all begins mentally. What's often mistaken for love is a form of dictatorship, trying to gain the upper hand. Possessiveness is often seen as a good quality. But most often it's a trap, where your individuality is robbed, and you let someone assert dominance over you. By the time you realise something is wrong and try to free yourself from those clutches, the other person won't be able to take it. This frustration then leads to harm. Men especially have many preconceived notions about women and try to create a sacred image of them. They try to force-fit women into this persona they have created without even their knowledge. Excessive care and possessiveness are all part of that. The moment the girl says, "I'm not that person you're trying to make me", conflict begins. Once the dominance is questioned, stalking and harassment begin. If the woman moves on, they start to see themselves as a complete failure as a man. Harassment stems from this dangerous ego boiling inside.