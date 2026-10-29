Love Always actor Jayasudha: Divorce is not a new-age problem

Jayasudha is all praise for director Madhumita for the way she conceives scenes. "This is still an increasingly male-dominated field. To be part of such a beautiful story idea and vision from a woman director makes my web series debut all the more special," says the veteran. Echoing the sentiment, Gouri says working with Madhumita halved her pressure on sets. "Living in a society that looks down on ambitious women, it was great to see Madhu ma'am leading a huge team. You can share jokes with her and also see her lose her cool when things aren't going right. At the end of the day, she has a task at hand to complete. Also, I didn't fear someone looking at me a certain way or saying certain things on set. I knew I could tell her right away. That was relieving, and I said I would give her dates whenever she asks (Laughs)."