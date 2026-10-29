Harish Kalyan-Siddhi Idnani led Nooru Kodi Vaanavil gets premiere date

Sasi, who had previously made Pichaikkaran (2016) and Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019), was first confirmed to join hands with Harish Kalyan in 2019. The title was later announced in 2022. While Nooru Kodi Vaanavil was reported to release in 2023, no official confirmation was released by the makers. Now the film is directly premiering on streaming, skipping a theatrical run.