Harish Kalyan-Siddhi Idnani led Nooru Kodi Vaanavil gets premiere date

On Wednesday, director Sasi's Nooru Kodi Vaanavil was announced to premiere on ZEE5 on November 6. The film stars Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani in the lead.
Sasi, who had previously made Pichaikkaran (2016) and Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019), was first confirmed to join hands with Harish Kalyan in 2019. The title was later announced in 2022. While Nooru Kodi Vaanavil was reported to release in 2023, no official confirmation was released by the makers. Now the film is directly premiering on streaming, skipping a theatrical run.
Balaji Kapa has produced the film under his Madhav Media banner, along with Arun Arunachalam, who is producing under his Arun Arunachalam Productions banner.
The cast of the film includes Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, and Chinni Jayanth.
Siddhu Kumar has composed music for the film's soundtrack, which features lyrics by Mohan Rajan and Vignesh Ramakrishna. The crew of Nooru Kodi Vaanvil also includes cinematographer Prasanna S Kumar, editor M Subarak, and art director E Thiyagarajan.
While Sasi recently reunited with Vijay Antony for Nooru Saami, after Pichaikkaran (2016), Harish Kalyan will star in Dashamakan, which is directed by Lift (2021) fame Vineeth Varaprasad. Meanwhile, Siddhi Idnani was recently seen in Drones.