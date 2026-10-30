Renee Zellweger, Dominic Sessa, Peter Dinklage to lead Darlington

Actors Renee Zellweger (Bridget Jones franchise), Dominic Sessa (Tony), and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) are set to headline the upcoming high-concept comedy drama Darlington, helmed by Sacha Gervasi.
Also written by Gervasi, Zellweger stars as a long-forgotten actor, Kate Spencer, who is called on to reprise her famous role. But the catch is, she is not being summoned to revive the show but to the real world. She is called to the meticulously restored English country estate by a reclusive tech billionaire (Sessa), who is under the delusion that he is living in 1923. As she steps into the weird world, Spencer witnesses the blurring of lines between illusion and reality.
Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, and Jim Garavente are producing Darlington.
Gervasi made his debut with Anvil! The Story of Anvil, co-wrote Steven Spielberg's The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones. He also helmed Anthony Hopkins' starrer Hitchcock and November Criminals.
Zellweger, an Oscar winner for films Judy and Cold Mountain, recently starred in the final Bridget Jones film, Mad About the Boy. Her upcoming film A Woman in the Sun is in production. Following the portrayal of world-renowned chef Anthony Bourdain in Tony, Sessa is currently starring in Miami Vice '85. Last seen in Wicker, Dinklage's upcoming films include Lear Rex and Jennifer Aniston-starrer Naughty.