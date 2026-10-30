Renee Zellweger, Dominic Sessa, Peter Dinklage to lead Darlington

Also written by Gervasi, Zellweger stars as a long-forgotten actor, Kate Spencer, who is called on to reprise her famous role. But the catch is, she is not being summoned to revive the show but to the real world. She is called to the meticulously restored English country estate by a reclusive tech billionaire (Sessa), who is under the delusion that he is living in 1923. As she steps into the weird world, Spencer witnesses the blurring of lines between illusion and reality.