The Diplomat renewed for Season 5

The hit Netflix political thriller The Diplomat has been renewed for the fifth season. The announcement comes two weeks after the release of the fourth season. The latest season received rave reviews from critics and audiences. The fourth season opened with 4.8 million views, staying consistent with the third season's viewership. The series first premiered in 2023.
The fourth season had Second Lady Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) trying to navigate her relationship with her husband and Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). The season also deals with major characters trying to figure out a way to manage the failed assassination attempt of President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) in the UK and handling the felling of a Russian warship.
While the season gave prominence to Janney's Penn, it also featured Ato Essandoh, who plays Deputy Chief of the US Embassy Stuart Hayford, Ali Ahn, starring as CIA London Station Chief Eidra Park, and Nana Mensah as White House Chief of Staff Billie Appiah.
The series does not look like ending with the fifth season, as its creator Debora Cahn revealed that she has a plan on how to give these characters an ending but it is still a long way to the plan.