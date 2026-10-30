David Bruckner set to direct Smile 3

David Bruckner has been roped in to direct the third instalment of the horror franchise Smile, with Nick Antosca set to write the screenplay. The duo will take over from Parker Finn, who wrote and directed the first two films and will remain involved as a co-producer. Plot details and cast information for Smile 3 are yet to be announced.
The Smile franchise began with the 2022 film starring Sosie Bacon as a therapist haunted by disturbing hallucinations after witnessing a patient's death. The 2024 sequel Smile 2 starred Naomi Scott as a pop singer who experiences a series of terrifying events while preparing for a tour. The original reportedly grossed $217 million worldwide, while the sequel earned $139 million globally. Together, the franchise has grossed more than $350 million worldwide.
Bruckner is known for directing the 2022 Hellraiser reboot, The Ritual and The Night House.