Orijinal director Ramees: Mammookka wanting to watch my film felt surreal

Mammootty promised he would watch the film on a day free of shooting commitments. “Honestly, I still haven’t completely processed what happened. For someone who has grown up watching him on screen, hearing that Mammookka wanted to watch my film was surreal,” says Ramees, adding that it was the first time he had met Mammootty. “I had only seen him from a distance at a few film sets before, so I was really excited and nervous about meeting him in person. As a debutant director, you dream of your work being noticed, but when someone like Mammookka takes an interest in your work, it means everything. After all the difficulties it took to bring Orijinal to theatres, this was the most satisfying moment that made the journey feel worthwhile,” he signs off, still sounding stunned.