Avaraachan & Sons on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch Biju Menon's family entertainer

Biju Menon's Avaraachan & Sons will begin streaming on Netflix from October 30, the streamer has announced. Directed by debutant Thamby, the family entertainer was released in theatres on October 2 and received mixed responses, with appreciation for the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor's performance as the titular protagonist.
Set against the coastal backdrop of Chellanam, the film follows Avaraachan, an alcoholic, wayward father, and his strained relationship with his two sons, Jaison (Sreenath Bhasi) and Jaimon (Ganapathi). The narrative explores family dynamics and Avaraachan’s journey towards becoming a more responsible and emotionally available person.
Avaraachan & Sons also stars Akhila Bhargavan, Parvathy Babu, Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, Grace Antony and Pauly Valsan in prominent roles. Thamby, who previously helmed the 2021 web series Insomnia Nights, co-wrote the film with Joseph Vijeesh. Sajith Purushan has handled the cinematography, while Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor and Sanal Dev is the music director. It is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames.
An excerpt from CE's review of Avaraachan & Sons reads, "Perhaps the film's real interest lies not in the family as a unit, but in Avaraachan's late coming-of-age. It is an interesting choice, although it leaves some of the film's more promising relationships hanging. But all this while, Biju Menon's performance ensures the film manages to be alive and kicking.