Baththa star Vishnu Govindan: Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb those living in a comfort zone

Vishnu comes from a theatre background, a format that requires live adaptability over method acting. “I am someone who does not believe in method acting. Good acting is an amalgamation of method and improvised acting,” Vishnu shares while noting that an actor should immerse themselves in roles only to an extent and should know when to press the stop button. “The biggest problem with method acting is that it drains us emotionally and affects us a lot physically. If we take home an evil character from the set and maintain that metre for 30 days straight, for example, it will juice up our hormones,” Vishnu explains before adding that those who have the knack for maintaining that balance can excel in their craft. “If you ask several successful actors to perform on stage, they will struggle. Likewise, several successful theatre artists struggle in front of the camera. Only the very best walk the fine line between both, such as Mohanlal sir. I still have not cracked it, but I am enjoying the pursuit of mastering both worlds.”