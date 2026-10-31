Parivarik Manuranjan, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, gets digital premiere

On the other hand, Aditi noted, "It's a film that wraps romance, humour and family drama into one heartfelt package, the kind you want to watch with the people you love. I had such a lovely time with my character, discovering her quirks and the little ways she connects with everyone around her." She added, "And sharing the screen with Pankaj ji for the first time was truly a joy. His humour is so effortless, so natural, that it made every scene feel lighter and far more fun."