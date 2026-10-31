Parivarik Manuranjan, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, gets digital premiere

Sony LIV announced on Friday that its Hindi Original film Parivarik Manuranjan, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, will release on the streaming platform on November 13. The film is directed by Varun V Sharma, with a story and screenplay by Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma as well as dialogues by Brijendra Kala. Sony LIV made the announcement with the caption, "This Diwali season, brighten up your screens with pyaar, laughter and the perfect family time! A shuddh paarivarik experience, the film promises a delightful mix of romance, humour and wholesome entertainment perfect for a movie night with your loved ones."
Parivarik Manuranjan marks the first collaboration between Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari as actors. Speaking about it, Pankaj shared, "What I liked about the film is its simplicity, relatable characters and the little moments of humour that make family stories so special. It has the warmth of family, a touch of romance and the kind of fun that makes for a perfect festive watch. I had a wonderful time being part of this film and look forward to audiences enjoying this delightful ride with their loved ones."
On the other hand, Aditi noted, "It's a film that wraps romance, humour and family drama into one heartfelt package, the kind you want to watch with the people you love. I had such a lovely time with my character, discovering her quirks and the little ways she connects with everyone around her." She added, "And sharing the screen with Pankaj ji for the first time was truly a joy. His humour is so effortless, so natural, that it made every scene feel lighter and far more fun."
The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehta and Alicia Zafar, and it has Ali Abbas Zafar acting as a creative producer.