Tootu Madike director Chandra Keerthi announces second directorial Coffee Bite

Actor-director Chandra Keerthi M, who made his directorial debut with Tootu Madike, is set to helm his second film, Coffee Bite. The filmmaker will also play the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy, which is being produced under the banner of SpreadON Studio.
The film explores love, relationships and the influence of society on personal choices, particularly when it comes to choosing a life partner. Through a romantic-comedy format, Coffee Bite aims to examine the thoughts, expectations and social considerations that shape relationships and marriage.
The film is produced by Madhu Sudhan Rao, Jyothi V Upadhya, B Vinod Kumar, Manjunath N, Murali T and Lohith L N. Chandra Keerthi M has penned the story, while the screenplay is written by Chandra Keerthi M, Trilok Trivikrama and Sameera Simha. Trilok Trivikrama has also written the dialogues and lyrics, with Swaminathan R K composing the music.
The film will feature a prominent ensemble of actors from the Kannada film industry. The makers have said that the cast details will be announced in the coming days.
The shoot is taking place across Bengaluru, Honnavar and other locations. Planned over approximately 60 to 70 days, the production has already completed around 20 to 30 per cent of its shoot.
The team is targeting a January or February 2027 release. With its focus on romance, humour and the social dynamics surrounding relationships, Coffee Bite seeks to bring a relatable subject to the screen through an entertaining narrative.