Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series boards Rishab Shetty-starrer The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has officially joined the production team for the upcoming two-part historical epic, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film features Rishab Shetty in the titular role of the Maratha warrior king. To commemorate the association, producer Bhushan Kumar presented Rishab with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to the makers, the two-part project will explore Shivaji Maharaj's military campaigns, the establishment of Swarajya, and the lesser-known personal sacrifices from his life. In a press note, Bhushan Kumar said, “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen.
With Rishab Shetty’s screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision, and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. ”The makers are currently in the pre-production phase and are assembling a cast and technical crew featuring talent from India and abroad. Filming is scheduled to commence in early 2027. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is bankrolled by T-Series Films and Legend Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the film is scripted by Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh. Rishab Shetty, Shiv Chanana, and Kabiir Sadanand serve as co-producers.