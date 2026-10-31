Don Palathara’s Ekadesham gets India premiere at Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF)

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Don Palathara’s latest feature Ekadesham (The Uncertainty Principle) was screened at the ongoing Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), marking its first presentation in India following its screenings at international film festivals.
Set in Kochi, the independent feature follows a group of young people trying to build careers in cinema while navigating uncertain professional lives, relationships and personal compromises. Following the latest screening, the film received a warm response from audiences, who appreciated its subject, narrative approach and performances.
Ekadesham stars Roshan Mathew, Divya Prabha and Jitin Puthanchery in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast also includes Vinay Forrt, Aarsha Baiju, filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, Santhy Balachandran, Kenshin, Sherin Catherine, Parvathy Ayyapadas, Jain Andrews and Arun Cherukavil.
The film had its world premiere at Filmfest Aachen 2026 in Germany, where it was selected for the competition section. Produced by Amshunath Radhakrishnan, Jose Mathew, Jomon Jacob, Dr Raju Rhee and Don Palathara under the Artisan Films banner, it is also edited by Don, besides writing and directing, with music composed by his frequent collaborator Basil CJ.
Don’s filmography includes Shavam, Vith, 1956 Central Travancore, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam, Everything Is Cinema and Family. He has also completed another feature starring Dileesh Pothan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, details of which are currently under wraps.