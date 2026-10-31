Don Palathara’s Ekadesham gets India premiere at Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF)

The film had its world premiere at Filmfest Aachen 2026 in Germany, where it was selected for the competition section. Produced by Amshunath Radhakrishnan, Jose Mathew, Jomon Jacob, Dr Raju Rhee and Don Palathara under the Artisan Films banner, it is also edited by Don, besides writing and directing, with music composed by his frequent collaborator Basil CJ.