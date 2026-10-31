Mohanlal-Anoop Sathyan’s L 368 commences filming; Sathyan Anthikad recalls son’s childhood admiration for the superstar

Mohanlal’s upcoming film with writer-director Anoop Sathyan, tentatively titled L368, went on floors in Kochi on Friday. Presented by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the project is produced by Binu George Alexander. The yet-to-be-titled film marks Anoop’s second directorial venture, six years after his 2020 debut Varane Avashyamund.
The launch event in Kochi was attended by the cast, crew and other special guests, including director Sathyan Anthikad and actors Tovino Thomas and Antony Varghese Pepe. The makers unveiled an illustrated launch poster of L 368 featuring Mohanlal seated between two young girls on a beach. Speaking at the launch, Anoop said he was delighted to finally bring to life a film he had long wanted to make, particularly with an actor he has admired since childhood.
Mohanlal, meanwhile, expressed happiness at extending his long association with the Anthikad family. "I have been part of Satheyttan's films, from the first to the last. It has been a long journey, and now I get to work with his son too," he said.
Speaking at the ceremony, Sathyan also pointed out he directed 20 of the 368 films in Mohanlal's filmography. "I'm someone who can't get enough of seeing Mohanlal in front of the camera," he added, confirming his next film will also feature Mohanlal in the lead.
The veteran director also recalled Anoop's childhood obsession with Mohanlal, saying his son would always enquire when he would collaborate with the actor next. "For someone who was such a huge Mohanlal fan as a child to now making a film with him is a matter of immense personal happiness for me," he said.
L 368 reunites Mohanlal and Mukesh, a popular pairing in Malayalam cinema. The latter spoke about the delight of working with Mohanlal again, recalling their earlier memorable films. Sangeeth Prathap also shared his excitement about playing a character markedly different from his role in Sathyan's Hridayapoorvam, in which he shared screen space with Mohanlal.
In an earlier interaction with us, Anoop described L 368 as a quirky comedy action thriller with an emotional core, marking a departure from the style commonly associated with his father's cinema. The film also stars Aju Varghese, Rajesh Madhavan and Eva Thennal, alongside three theatre artists from Maharashtra and Karnataka. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, production designer Prashanth Madhav and composer Jakes Bejoy.
Anoop will also handle the editing, in addition to writing and directing L 368. After commencing production in Kochi, the film is planned to be shot across locations in Idukki, Mangaluru and other parts of Karnataka.