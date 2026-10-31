Mohanlal-Anoop Sathyan’s L 368 commences filming; Sathyan Anthikad recalls son’s childhood admiration for the superstar

The launch event in Kochi was attended by the cast, crew and other special guests, including director Sathyan Anthikad and actors Tovino Thomas and Antony Varghese Pepe. The makers unveiled an illustrated launch poster of L 368 featuring Mohanlal seated between two young girls on a beach. Speaking at the launch, Anoop said he was delighted to finally bring to life a film he had long wanted to make, particularly with an actor he has admired since childhood.