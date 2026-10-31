Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam confirms Pongal 2027 release

Pa Ranjith's upcoming directorial venture, Vettuvam, has been announced to release for the Pongal festival, in 2027. The director is producing the upcoming film under his Neelam Productions banner, along with S Sai Devanand and S Sai Venkateswaran, who produce under their Learn and Teach Production banner.
First announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Vettuvam is written by Ranjith and Santhosh Narayanan Chenthilkumar, with Franklin Jacob penning the dialogues.
Vettuvam is set in an apocalyptic environment, where different factions fight for power. The makers describe the film to have used the Adimurai and Mallakhamb martial art forms.
VR Dinesh, Arya, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kalaiyarasan lead the cast of Vettuvam, which also includes Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman, Lizzy, Lingesh Prem Kumar, Kavitha Bharathi, Arjun, Santha Kumar, Melody, Manisha, Nimmy, Raphael, Vikram, Naveen, and Prakash.
GV Prakash Kumar is onboard as the film's composer, continuing his collaboration with Ranjith, after Thangalaan (2024). The crew of Vettuvam also includes cinematographer Rupesh Shaji, editor Selva RK, art director SS Moorthy, and stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.